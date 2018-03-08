Chris Jones & the Night Drivers at Dun Laoghaire TONIGHT
In our last post about Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA) and the havoc that last week's weather wrought on the first half of their current tour of Ireland, we mentioned that Chris (among many other accomplishments) writes a column for Bluegrass Today. His pieces appear every Wednesday, and yesterday's starts with a tribute to the hospitality the band received from Arnie and Sharon Loughrin at the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, where the band opened their tour - and where, as Chris explains, they stayed longer than anyone expected.
Chris considers the wider aspects of this kind of situation in his column, which includes a two-minute video well worth watching. It can also be seen on YouTube; and it was NOT shot at the Red Room.
Meanwhile, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers are playing tonight at the fine Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire; on Friday at Colfer's. Co. Wexford; and on Saturday at Leap Castle, on the Tipp. border of Co. Offaly. Last night they were taking part in the Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival.
