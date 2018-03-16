Bass amp wanted for touring band, 6-15 Apr. 2018
East of Monroe: (l-r) Jackie Frost, Gary Alan Ferguson, Billy Budd,
Wally Hughes, Lisa Kay Howard, Terry Wittenberg
Roger Ryan reports that the highly regarded Virginia-based band East of Monroe, who will be touring selected venues in Ireland in the second week of next month,
... need to rent/loan a bass amp. The one they are thinking of is a Hartke kickback with 120W and 1X12" speaker or something similar. [...] They will be finishing up in Dublin and can return it there.
If you can help, please contact Roger by e-mail.
*Full information on the band is on their website and Facebook. Confirmed dates for the tour are:
Fri. 6th Apr.: Private engagement
Sat. 7th: Moy River B&B Folk Club, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Mon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)
Thurs. 12th: Matt Molloy's Acoustic Yard, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 14th: Rockies GAA Club, Church Rd, Blackrock, Cork city
Labels: Bass, For sale / wanted, Hardware, Sound gear, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home