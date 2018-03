The BIB in the past has carried news of distinguished musicians from outside the worlds of bluegrass and old-time music; so thanks tofor passing on the sad news of the death of the great uilleann piper Liam Og Ó Floinn after a long illness, just a month short of his 73rd birthday. He is seen above (second from left) in the original lineup of Planxty . Pat also sends this link to a YouTube video of Ó Floinn,, andplaying 'An droichead'.

Labels: Irish music, People