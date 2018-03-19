Anna and Elizabeth at the Sugar Club, Dublin, 9 May 2018
FOAOTMAD news blog announces that Elizabeth LaPrelle and Anna Roberts-Gevalt (USA) will be touring these islands from 3 May to 16 May this year. Their online tour schedule shows one date in Ireland: they will be performing at the Sugar Club, 8 Lower Leeson St., Dublin 2, on Wednesday 9 May at 8.00 p.m. Online bookings can be made via a link on the tour schedule web page.
The schedule shows nine other dates in Britain, and last September it was announced that Anna Roberts-Gevalt would be one of the workshop tutors and performers at 'From Albion to Appalachia', a weekend residential event (18-20 May) in the Quantock Hills, Somerset, marking the centenary of the final song-collecting trip in Appalachia made by Cecil Sharp and Maud Karpeles.
