5th Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend, 4-6 May 2018
5th Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend in Co. Kerry:
Now in its fifth year, the annual Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend has been gathering momentum and is definitely a spot for the calendar of music lovers. This year it runs from Friday 4 May until the early hours of Monday 7 May. This intimate festival concentrates on class, live performance, and keeping true to the heart of roots music.
This year we have two events at the Ring of Kerry Hotel. The first concert (Sat. 5 May) is the inaugural 'Across the County Bounds' event, featuring John Spillane, Ger Wolfe, Seán Garvey, Tim Dennehy, Mick Power, Patrick Horgan, and Ardú. The second (Sun. 6th May), at the same venue, is a late-night gig with Two Time Polka. These are the only ticketed events; all others are free entry.
Performers over the weekend include the Hank Wedel Trio, Dizzy Blues Band, Jimmy Bozeman & the Lazy Pigs, Mules and Men, John Nyhan, Colm Breathnach, along with many other local performers. We will of course have our open inclusive sessions; so if you want to get involved, do come along.
Cahersiveen itself is a vibrant, welcoming picturesque town on the Ring of Kerry. Being part of the Wild Atlantic Way, we can ensure the visitor can enjoy its many amenities and attractions.
Further information on the weekend is on the Weekend's Facebook page and the Teacht Thar Saile Folk Club website. The 'Links' page of the website includes links to all performing artists and other sites including Siveen Mandolins.
