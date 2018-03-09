Now in its fifth year, the annual Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend has been gathering momentum and is definitely a spot for the calendar of music lovers. This year it runs from Friday 4 May until the early hours of Monday 7 May. This intimate festival concentrates on class, live performance, and keeping true to the heart of roots music.This year we have two events at the Ring of Kerry Hotel. The first concert (Sat. 5 May) is the inaugural 'Across the County Bounds' event, featuring, and. The second (Sun. 6th May), at the same venue, is a late-night gig with. These are the only ticketed events; all others are free entry.Performers over the weekend include the, along with many other local performers. We will of course have our open inclusive sessions; so if you want to get involved, do come along.Cahersiveen itself is a vibrant, welcoming picturesque town on the Ring of Kerry. Being part of the Wild Atlantic Way, we can ensure the visitor can enjoy its many amenities and attractions.

