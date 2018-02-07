When Johnny met Sally...
Niall Toner and the Niall Toner Band (NTB) for this photo and the story behind it:
We couldn't let Colin Henry grab all the attention! The above photo is titled 'When Johnny met Sally', to paraphrase a well known movie, and shows an adoring Johnny Gleeson, the master dobro player with the NTB, worshipping at the altar of one of his heroes, Sally Van Meter. Sally played previously with the NTB at the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin, twenty-three years ago, with Butch Waller and Kathy Kallick, who went on to fame and fortune...
The occasion this photo was taken was during the recent Greg Blake Band show at the Clonmel Folk Club in the restored Town Hall [30 Jan.]. If ever there was an occasion to demonstrate to a listener what bluegrass is all about, then this was it! Incidentally, the entire NTB were in the expensive seats with their mouths agape, all night. Back to the rehearsal room...
Labels: Bands, concerts, Dobro, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players
1 Comments:
Good one Johnny!!
