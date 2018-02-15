15 February 2018

The Often Herd launch a video

Following their successful Kickstarter campaign (see the BIB for 10 and 24/5 Oct. 2017) The Often Herd (formerly the Kentucky Cow Tippers), based in Newcastle (UK), announce:

The official music video for the single from our debut EP, Debt to the king, is out now! Why not have a watch and let us know what you think?

Best wishes,

Rupert, Evan, Niles and Sam
The Often Herd
Newgrass from Newcastle
