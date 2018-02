The UK's Brookfield Knights agency announces that The Lowest Pair (USA) will be making a three-week tour of these islands, opening with three shows in Ireland:Thurs. 29th: Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. LouthFri. 30th: High Tide Club, Castletownbere, Co. CorkSat. 31st: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. DublinThe Lowest Pair (also on Facebook ) areand; they take the name of their duo from a piece of irreverent word-play by the late. More details are available through the links given above.

Labels: Agencies, Americana, Visiting players