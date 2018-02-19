19 February 2018

The Lowest Pair (USA) in Ireland, 29-31 Mar. 2018

The UK's Brookfield Knights agency announces that The Lowest Pair (USA) will be making a three-week tour of these islands, opening with three shows in Ireland:

Thurs. 29th: Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Fri. 30th: High Tide Club, Castletownbere, Co. Cork
Sat. 31st: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin

The Lowest Pair (also on Facebook) are Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee; they take the name of their duo from a piece of irreverent word-play by the late John Hartford. More details are available through the links given above.

