Strong Irish presence at Eagle Music's 'Banjo 11', 24 Feb. 2018
Pat Kelleher, 'Mr Long Neck Banjo', of Co. Cork for news of the 'Banjo Event of the Year' at the Eagle Music Shop, near Huddersfield, northern England - the world's leading dealers in Deering Banjos and practically everything else for the banjo, guitar, and traditional music enthusiast.
'Banjo 11' will be held at Eagle Music on Saturday 24 Feb. 2018, just eleven days from now. Guests of honour are Greg, Janet, and Jamie Deering, and the list of performers is as usual headed by the astounding Kruger Brothers. The rest of the programme has a strong Irish presence, with Pat himself and Bill Forster on 5-string, together with trad tenor players Angelina Carberry, Brian Mooney, and Brian McGrath, while Jonny Hulme will give a workshop on playing Celtic music on the 5-string. The Deerings will also be launching their new 'Erin' range of tenor banjos. The 22-fret plectrum banjo is not forgotten, with Howard 'Shep' Shepherd celebrating fifty years as a professional player.
The Eagle Music blog on 'Banjo 11' gives all the details.
