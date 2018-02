Following the BIB post of 13 Feb. , thanks toof the Greasy Coat String Band and Old Time Music Dublin for the news that Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones (USA) will give old-time music workshops in Sin É, Ormond Quay, Dublin, on Monday 26 February, beginning at 6.30 p.m. Workshops are €10 each and last one hour. The schedule will be:6.30 p.m. Fiddle (Erynn Marshall)6.30 p.m. Mandolin (Carl Jones)7.30 p.m. Break8.00 p.m. Flatfoot dancing (Erynn)8.00 p.m. Clawhammer banjo (Carl)9.15 p.m. Mini-concert with Erynn and Carl ('pass-the-hat' donations appreciated), followed by a jam for all workshop participants.Please contact Derek Copley ASAP on 087 2726007 or at copirl@yahoo.com if interested and let him know your preferences.

