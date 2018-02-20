Old-time music workshop in Dublin with Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones, 26 Feb. 2018
Following the BIB post of 13 Feb., thanks to Derek Copley of the Greasy Coat String Band and Old Time Music Dublin for the news that Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones (USA) will give old-time music workshops in Sin É, Ormond Quay, Dublin, on Monday 26 February, beginning at 6.30 p.m. Workshops are €10 each and last one hour. The schedule will be:
6.30 p.m. Fiddle (Erynn Marshall)
6.30 p.m. Mandolin (Carl Jones)
7.30 p.m. Break
8.00 p.m. Flatfoot dancing (Erynn)
8.00 p.m. Clawhammer banjo (Carl)
9.15 p.m. Mini-concert with Erynn and Carl ('pass-the-hat' donations appreciated), followed by a jam for all workshop participants.
Please contact Derek Copley ASAP on 087 2726007 or at copirl@yahoo.com if interested and let him know your preferences.
Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones took a very active part teaching, jamming, and performing in the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering in Lisdoonvarna last weekend (16-18 Feb.), and played at the American Bar, 65 Dock St., Belfast, last night (Monday 19 Feb.).
