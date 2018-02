Old-time musicians Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones will be in Dublin on Monday 26 February and are hoping to host a workshop followed by a jam on that evening, following on from a great night had last year when they were in town.There are a number of possibilities from these two amazing musicians, and options are two of the following: flat-footing, fiddle, guitar, clawhammer banjo, or mandolin.Please contact Derek Copley ASAP on 087 2726007 or at copirl@yahoo.com if interested, and let me know your preference. The workshop will likely be held at 7.00 p.m. in a Dublin city centre venue TBC.

