Old-time music workshop and jam planned for Dublin, 26 Feb. 2018
Thanks to Derek Copley of the Greasy Coat String Band and Old Time Music Dublin for this news:
Old-time musicians Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones will be in Dublin on Monday 26 February and are hoping to host a workshop followed by a jam on that evening, following on from a great night had last year when they were in town.
There are a number of possibilities from these two amazing musicians, and options are two of the following: flat-footing, fiddle, guitar, clawhammer banjo, or mandolin.
Please contact Derek Copley ASAP on 087 2726007 or at copirl@yahoo.com if interested, and let me know your preference. The workshop will likely be held at 7.00 p.m. in a Dublin city centre venue TBC.
Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones will be taking part in the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering in Lisdoonvarna this coming weekend, and will be playing at the American Bar, 65 Dock St., Belfast, on Monday 19 Feb.
