Old Time Music Week in Spain (19-26 May 2018); a few places still open
Old Time Music Week (19-26 May 2018) in La Fuente, Andalusia, southern Spain, thanks to Kate Lissauer for the news that a great crowd of people has already enrolled. There are still a few places left for those who want to sign up for this delightful week. Instrumental classes for fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, and ukulele - as well as group and individual singing classes - will be taught by a faculty headed by Dave Bing (of the Bing Brothers of West Virginia), with Alan Green, Johnny Whelan, Lucy Ray, Kate Lissauer, and other tutors. More details are here.
Labels: Instruction, Old-time, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home