No North Wales Bluegrass Festival in 2018 - but...
Gill Williams, John Les, and the organising team of the North Wales Bluegrass Festival report that after much discussion they have again decided not to proceed with the festival this year, owing to large increases in costs together with the withdrawal of support by Conwy County Borough Council. They add:
We would like to thank all our loyal friends who have supported us throughout the past 28 years, and we are constantly reviewing the options to organise a North Wales Bluegrass Festival in the future.
And they draw attention to the Rocktop Bluegrass Picking Weekend, which is being organised by their friend John Blissitt at Llandudno, north Wales, on the weekend 19-22 July. Designed for musicians who want to pick, it features three bands and many facilities. Details of camping and tickets are on the website.
