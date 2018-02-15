News from the Mother Country
International Bluegrass Music Museum (IBMM) and Hall of Fame located in Owensboro, Kentucky, for exciting news about the Grand Opening of the IBMM in autumn of this year, when IBMM will complete construction on a $15-million, state-of-the-art museum dedicated solely to the preservation and history of bluegrass music.
There is still ample opportunity for individuals, companies, associations, industry, and other donors to contribute. One opportunity, called 'Take Your Seat!', allows your name or that of your organisation to be engraved on a permanent brass plate on a seat in the IBMM theatre. Deborah writes:
It would be so great to see brass plates with the names of individuals and bluegrass associations from all over the world in support of bluegrass music! Please visit www.bluegrassmuseum.org for an update on the museum and for additional information.
*The IBMA's February newsletter includes a report on their successful fundraising campaign; IBMA's partnership with Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Camp project; deadlines over the next two months for this year's World of Bluegrass; an obituary of Curly Seckler (see the BIB for 28 Dec. 2017) by his biographer Penny Parsons, who has also contributed one to the February issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine; and the news that Michael Cleveland (who has played more than once at Omagh festivals) is now a member of the National Fiddler Hall of Fame.
Labels: Festivals, Fiddle, Fundraising, IBMA, Museum, Visiting players, Workshops
