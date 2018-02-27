New 'world music' shop in Dublin 2
Following a sale and a move to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, the premises of Walton's long-established music shop on South Great George's St. in Dublin are now empty. A few doors away, however, there is a new shop, Gandharva Loka, for the instruments of 'world music', the range of which is more easily seen than described - details are on the website.
The fan of American traditional music will, for instance, be able to find mountain dulcimers and hammered dulcimers among the stock. The staff are very helpful: I came away with the name of a craftsman who should be able to put a new skin on my tack-head 'minstrel' banjo, and if this is successful I'll pass on the details. Meanwhile, if you're in or near Dublin - and especially if you're able to give instruction on any of their range of instruments - have a look at Gandharva Loka.
Labels: Instruments, Shops, Suppliers
