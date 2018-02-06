Music legends at Leap Castle, 17 Feb. 2018
Thanks to Tom Stapleton of Mount Heaton, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, for the news that on Saturday 17 Feb. at 9.00 p.m., he will present at Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (between Roscrea and Birr) a group of music legends: Jim Rooney, vocals, guitar (Bill Keith, New Blue Velvet Band, Nancy Griffith, Iris DeMent, John Prine); Arty McGlynn, guitar (Van Morrison, Makem & Clancy); Nollaig Casey, violin (Coolfin, Elvis Costello, Liam O’Flynn); and Mick Daly, vocals, guitar, banjo (Four Men and a Dog, Any Old Time, Lee Valley String Band, Sackville String Band).
Tom (who can be contacted by e-mail) sends an extract from Jim Rooney's Wikipedia entry:
Jim Rooney is an American music producer whose credits include Nanci Griffith's Other voices, other rooms, Hal Ketchum's Past the point of rescue, Iris DeMent's Infamous angel, John Prine's Aimless love, and many other widely hailed albums.
More detail appeared on the BIB in July 2016, when Jim was nominated for (and later received) an IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award. His autobiography, In it for the long run: a musical odyssey, was published in 2014 by the University of Illinois Press. Read the blog on his website for memoirs of such friends as Bill Keith, Jean Ritchie, and Tex Logan - or if you want to see a photo of Pete Seeger at the age of 2. A video of Jim, with backing band, singing 'Tennessee blues' can be seen here.
