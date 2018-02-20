More news from Crossover (GB)
Following the BIB post of 5 Feb., thanks to the organising team of the Crossover Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival in England for their February newsletter, with a reminder that entries for the Showcase Competition (right) must be received by 28 Feb.
Each issue of the newsletter includes video footage of artists who will be taking part, and this month's includes this video of Paddy Kiernan and Richie Foley (also members of the Niall Toner Band) playing the Ricky Skaggs tune '1st Corinthians'. The newsletter also has links to some of the luthiers and other traders who will have stands at the festival, including Chris Pritchett Mandolins, Slim Jim Banjos, and Griffin Banjos.
The festival will be held in the Clonter Opera Theatre, Congleton, Cheshire, England (fairly accessible from Ireland) on 4-7 May this year. On Saturday 5 May Molly Tuttle (IBMA Guitarist of the Year, 2017) will give a guitar workshop, while Rachel Baiman, touring with her, will give a fiddle workshop.
Labels: Competition, Festivals, Luthiers, Video, Visiting players, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home