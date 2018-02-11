Ken Perlman's Frails & frolics released
Following on from the post of 29 Dec. 2017, the BIB is happy to draw further attention to Ken Perlman's first all-banjo recording and his first solo project in years: Frails & frolics: fiddle tunes from Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton, & elsewhere on clawhammer banjo, which is just out. It looks like a real treasure-house for the clawhammer player in search of tunes.
Ken has collected reels, hornpipes, jigs, strathspeys, waltzes, and airs (mainly from his field research on Prince Edward Island, though some Southern numbers are included), arranged them for banjo (accompanied by Janine Randall, piano, or Jim Prendergast, guitar), and crafted them into entertaining 'sets' or medleys. Over forty-five different tunes are presented in seventeen tracks, and the CD includes an eight-page booklet featuring introduction, notes on all tunes, keys, and banjo tunings. More details - including audio samples and a full playlist - are here.
Labels: Banjo, CDs, Celtic music, Old-time
