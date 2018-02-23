I Draw Slow at Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, 5 Mar. 2018
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG)) announces:
After releasing their critically acclaimed fourth album Turn your face to the sun last year, the five good folks of I Draw Slow have continued to tour the planet, bringing their unique Irish take on an old-time/ folk/ bluegrass string band sound to its four corners.
It's a pleasure to welcome the band back to BAG, where, just like the last time, we'll set them up around a couple of good condenser microphones, and let you hear them just as nature intended.
So come along to Mick Murphy's Bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, on Monday 5 March. Doors will open at 8.30 p.m. Admission is €15. Patrons are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.
