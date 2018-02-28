Henhouse Prowlers (USA) in Dublin, Sat. 3 Mar. 2018 - and more
Thanks to Luke Coffey for the news that Chicago's Henhouse Prowlers, who were briefly in Ireland last August as part of a European tour, are back for another regrettably short stay and will be playing in the Leeson Lounge at 148 Leeson St. Upper, Dublin 4, from 10.00 p.m. this coming Saturday (3 Mar.). Contact Luke at 087 2395566 for more information.
The Prowlers play over 175 shows a year and have toured in more than twenty-five countries, often going to places where traditional American music has never previously been heard. After leaving Ireland they will be touring for a further two weeks in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. Their dates in Ireland are:
Fri. 2nd Mar.: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Sat. 3rd: Leeson Lounge, 148 Leeson St. Upper, Dublin 4
Sun. 4th: Enler Delta Blues Club, Newtownards, Co. Down
