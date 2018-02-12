East of Monroe (USA) in Ireland, 7-14 Apr. 2018
Lisa Kay Howard (mandolin) and Wally Hughes (fiddle, dobro), who were on tour over here in April last year as 'Round Hill', accompanying singer Brooksie Wells, are both members of the highly regarded Virginia-based band East of Monroe; and the whole band will be coming to Ireland early this coming April for a tour of selected venues. All the members have years of experience in many bands alongside some of the most renowned bluegrass artists. The full lineup includes Gary Alan Ferguson (lead guitar), who was here in 2014 as musical partner to Gary Gene Ferguson on his tenth tour of Ireland. Confirmed dates are:
Fri. 6th Apr.: Private engagement
Sat. 7th: Moy River B&B, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Mon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)
Thurs. 12th: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 14th: Blackrock National Hurling Club ('The Rockies'), Cork city
Full information on the band is on their website and Facebook. Lisa Kay now presents her 'The old home place' show on Bell Buckle Radio out of Bell Buckle, TN.
Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home