Coming very soon, and coming soon
The year got off to an explosively good start for bluegrass enthusiasts in Ireland with the tour by the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band (USA), which ended last night. Everyone concerned must be very pleased with the outcome; thanks again to the indefatigable John Nyhan for organising the tour.
The next major event on the calendar is the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering (Facebook), to be held in the Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, on 16-18 Feb. Guests from abroad who are featured on the programme include Dan Levenson and Erynn Marshall & Carl Jones. This is the first multi-day event devoted to old-time music to be held in this island.
The next big bluegrass treat begins two weeks later, when Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA; photo above right) play the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone - 'Ireland's welcoming hug to visiting bands', as the BIB has called it - on 28 February as the first show in a tour lasting to 10 March. The band excels in traditional and contemporary bluegrass, with conspicuously strong original material. All dates in the tour are on the BIB calendar.
Labels: Old-time, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home