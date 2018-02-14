Chris Luquette and the Old American Folk Trio at Naul, 17 Feb. 2018
The BIB editor writes:
I'll be at Lisdoonvarna this coming weekend for the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, but I strongly advise bluegrass enthusiasts in the Dublin area and surrounding counties to make the trip to Naul in Fingal on Saturday 17 February for a show that has only just appeared on the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre schedule.
Chris Luquette (USA; photo) is the guitarist in Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, the powerful band that won the IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year award in 2014 and 2016. On this show he leads the Old American Folk Trio; which may be a misleading title, as all the members - Brian Duffy (mandolin, guitar, vocals), Andrea Westerinen (bass, vocals), and Jeff Westerinen (mandolin, fiddle, banjo, vocals) - serve their time in bluegrass bands. The Centre's blurb says:
They are bringing their music back across the Atlantic Ocean, returning these fiddle tunes and country songs to their roots by performing them for Irish audiences.
The Centre also says 'Don't miss them!' and I cordially agree, especially as Chris Luquette's online schedule shows no other performances in Ireland. Plenty of his playing can be found on YouTube, including this performance of the Norman Blake tune 'Widow's Creek' from the Fretboard Journal channel.
