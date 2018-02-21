Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA) at Naul, 3 Mar. 2018
Chris Luquette and the Old American Folk Trio, the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, announces another treat for bluegrass fans - on Saturday 3 March Chris Jones & the Night Drivers will be playing there. Doors open at 8.00 p.m., and the show starts at 8.30. Tickets are €16 / €13 (booked in advance) and €18 / €15 (on the door). Online booking facilities, links to performance videos, and other details are on the Centre's event page.
The band consists of Chris (guitar, lead vocals), Mark Stoffel (mandolin), Gina Clowes (banjo), and Jon Weisberger (bass). The show at Naul is the fourth in the schedule of this tour, their first tour in Ireland (28 Feb.-10 Mar. 2018). All dates for the tour (organised by Nigel Martyn's Old Flattop agency) are on the BIB calendar.
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home