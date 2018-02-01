Bluegrass at Voorthuizen lives!
Thanks to our good friend Thierry Schoysman (of the premier Belgian bands Rawhide and Sons of Navarone) for the news that the place of the venerable European World of Bluegrass Festival (EWOB) - of which the twentieth and final edition was held last year at Voorthuizen in the central Netherlands - is being taken by the European Bluegrass Festival Voorthuizen. This is to be held on 10-12 May 2018 in 't Trefpunt, the same location as before, but is being organised by Bluegrass Voorthuizen on a different basis from the old EWOB.
Bluegrass Voorthuizen announced on 21 Jan. on their Facebook that important steps have been made by the selection and programming committee; bands taking part are still to be confirmed, and the programme will probably not be published before March. This month there will be full sound and technical checks in 't Trefpunt. The team announces:
So far everything goes according to plan. We are looking forward to a great festival and hope to see many of you in Voorthuizen in May, enjoying the music, jamming and making new bluegrass friends!
Thierry will be at Mannion's in Balla, Co. Mayo, tonight (Thursday) for the show by the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band. His picture appeared on the BIB on 8 Jan., so say 'Howdy' if you see him there.
