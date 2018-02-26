Baltimore Fiddle Fair, 10-13 May 2018
With seventy-two days still to go, the Baltimore Fiddle Fair organisers have announced the ticket menu for this year's event (10-13 May 2018). Three- and four-day season tickets, with guaranteed seating, range from €120 to €150; single-day tickets range from €15 to €35, depending on venue and seating.
The lineup is still being fine-tuned, so the schedule page will give full details of the artists in a few days. It will include Rhiannon Giddens, Brittany Haas, and Natalie Haas.
