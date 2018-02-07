3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, 13-14 July 2018: update
25 Jan. on this year's 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree in Athy, Co. Kildare, Tony O'Brien sends the news that the Jamboree page on Woodbine's website is now fully updated with photos and details of all the artists taking part in the concerts, and a list of accommodation in the Athy area with 'phone numbers. The lineup and schedule for the evening concerts (held in the Athy GAA Centre) are:
Friday night: Evan & Amy Lyons (Tipperary); the Prairie Jaywalkers (Cork); Woodbine (Athy)
Saturday: Pat Kelleher (Cork) with Joe Zejac (USA); Gary Ferguson (USA) with Colin & James Henry (Belfast); the Clem O'Brien Unit (Athy)
Jam sessions will be held each night after the concerts, and in Pat Dunne's lounge, Woodstock St., Athy, on Saturday 14 July from 2.00 p.m.
Labels: Bands, concerts, Festivals, Jams, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home