Friday night

Saturday

Following on from the BIB post of 25 Jan. on this year's 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree in Athy, Co. Kildare,sends the news that the Jamboree page on Woodbine's website is now fully updated with photos and details of all the artists taking part in the concerts, and a list of accommodation in the Athy area with 'phone numbers. The lineup and schedule for the evening concerts (held in the Athy GAA Centre) are:(Tipperary); the(Cork);(Athy)(Cork) with(USA);(USA) with(Belfast); the(Athy)will be held each night after the concerts, and in Pat Dunne's lounge, Woodstock St., Athy, on Saturday 14 July from 2.00 p.m.

Labels: Bands, concerts, Festivals, Jams, Visiting players