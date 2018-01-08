Two Time Polka: January gigs
We got a late call up to play at the Sixmilebridge Winter Music Festival. The details of our gigs are as follows:
Shannonside Winter Music Festival
Fri. 19th: The Old House, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. Start 8.00 p.m. Adm. free.
Sat. 20th: McGregor's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free.
Sun. 21st: O'Gliasáin's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. Start 4.30 p.m. Adm. free.
Ballincollig Winter Music Festival
Sat. 27th: The Kasbah at the White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Start 11.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388
