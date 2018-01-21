The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 25 Jan. 2018
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the first Session this year:
Hey Y'all,
Hope you all survived the holiday season and are ready for 2018!
We're back on Thursday 25th with special guests Aine Holland and also Aine Furey performing with the great NC Lawlor. Of course we will have the Cabin Crew as usual. Look forward to seeing you all in 2018.
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
