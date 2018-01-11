Red Wine on the move in early 2018
Bluegrass Today announces that our friends in Red Wine (I) will be playing six shows in the USA next month (9-17 Feb.), including the celebrated Joe Val Bluegrass Festival in Massachussetts; and three months later (9-19 May) they will be touring Europe with Peter Rowan (as shown in the photo), playing three shows in Germany, two in the Netherlands, one in France, one in Switzerland, and two in the Czech Republic - but none, unfortunately, in Ireland.
