Quote of the month
[Referring to Bill Monroe, Charlie Waller, and John Duffey] That's what you don't hear nowadays. I mean, you hear a lot of cleverness now, but you don't hear what I call that 'heavy gravitas', that deep thing. Bluegrass is good as a tool to sing pop songs for some people, but you can go way much further in to what gives it the weight, the anchor to bluegrass. That's the only thing I see not getting explored now, unless it's a traditional band.
Peter Rowan, quoted in Derek Halsey's article 'Jam in the Trees Music Festival: the North Carolina mountain air inspires the tales of a legend' in Bluegrass Unlimited, Jan. 2018, p. 40
