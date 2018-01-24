Newberry and Verch in Britain, 11-16 Apr. 2018
The UK's FOAOTMAD news blog announces that Joe Newberry (USA) and April Verch (CAN), who toured Ireland together last May (see the BIB for 31 Mar. 2017), will be playing six dates in Britain this coming April, of which the nearest to Ireland, as the crow flies, is at the Victoria Hotel, Menai Bridge, north Wales, on 16 April.
They will be playing their 'Home Routes Tour' in Canada in the first half of next month. After the April dates in Britain, their tour continues to the end of the month with seven dates in Austria, one in Germany, and one in Switzerland, as shown online.
Steve Wise, review editor of the FOAOTMAD magazine Old Time News, has a letter in the latest issue of The Old-Time Herald, inviting old-time musicians outside Britain to send in CDs and other material for review, to join FOAOTMAD, and to subscribe to Old Time News.
Labels: Dance, Media, National Associations, Old-time, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home