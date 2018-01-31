Music Network newsletter on funding
Music Network (also on Facebook and Twitter), which has presented tours in Ireland by bands including the Hot Club of Cowtown (USA) and the April Verch Band (CAN), issues today its Industry Newsletter No. 136, which includes details of Arts Council funding for 'traditional arts' projects as well as its Music Capital Scheme for providing instruments for groups, including non-professional ones. Application instructions and links are also on the newsletter.
