Thanks to the current issue of Bluegrass Unlimited for drawing attention to the publication of Chris Goertzen's book George P. Knauff's Virginia reels and the history of American fiddling by the University Press of Mississippi.
Knauff's Virginia reels, published in 1839, 'was the first collection of southern fiddle tunes and the only substantial one published in the nineteenth century'. Professor Goertzen (author of two previous books on fiddle traditions) puts Knauff's collection in its context as evidence for the emergence of southern fiddling, and examines how fiddle styles and practices developed up to the present. The book is 256 pages long with 66 monochrome illustrations, six tables, appendices, bibliography, and index. In printed case-binding, it is $65.00.
