Molly Tuttle (USA) at Kilkenny Roots Festival, 7 May 2018 (UPDATE)
Kilkenny Roots Festival announces that the multi-talented and award-winning Molly Tuttle will be performing from 4.00 to 5.15 p.m. on Monday 7 May (the last day of this year's festival) in Cleere's Bar & Theatre, Kilkenny city.
The festival website mentions her IBMA Momentum Award (2016), but not the fact that in 2017 she was IBMA's Guitar Player of the Year - and that's only one aspect of her ability. Americana features strongly in the present festival lineup, but as matters stand Molly Tuttle is undoubtedly the artist of most interest to BIB readers.
Update: Molly Tuttle is performing this coming Saturday (27 Jan.) in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections. Her spring tour in these islands (27 Apr.-10 May), with Rachel Baiman, includes ten shows in Britain. Shows in Ireland are:
Sun. 6th May: JJ Harlow's, The Square, Roscommon town
Mon. 7th: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, Kilkenny city
Tues. 8th: Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast
