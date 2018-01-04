Michael J. Miles: '2018 Rising & Adios 2017'
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - writes: '2017 leaves us a little shopworn. 2018 is rising with fires burning, frigid snowfall, a super moon, and hopes for a better world.'
Michael also looks back on his activities over the past year, including visits to Ireland, Spain, and Portugal (and favourable mentions of Tom Cussen and Clareen Banjos), and ahead to the 2018 schedule with, among other things, publication coming of a new banjo book co-written with Greg Cahill of the Special Consensus. Every newsletter from Michael includes free tablatures for banjo and guitar. Links and more details are here.
Labels: Banjo, Books, Luthiers, Visiting bands, Visiting players
