JigJam spread the Tullamore spirit
Bluegrass Today is the place to get up-to-the-minute news of exciting developments by Irish bluegrass bands. Yesterday BT posted news of JigJam from Tullamore, Co. Offaly. JigJam (Jamie McKeogh, guitar; Daithí Melia, banjo; Cathal Guinan, fiddle; Gavin Strappe, mandolin) tour a lot in the USA and have now released a new video celebrating another widely travelled product of their home town - Tullamore Dew whiskey.
You can see the video on Bluegrass Today and also on their Facebook. We may yet hear US artists trying their best to sing bluegrass in Offaly accents.
