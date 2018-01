No doubt about it: Bluegrass Today is the place to get up-to-the-minute news of exciting developments by Irish bluegrass bands. Yesterday BT posted news of JigJam from Tullamore, Co. Offaly. JigJam (, guitar;, banjo;, fiddle;, mandolin) tour a lot in the USA and have now released a new video celebrating another widely travelled product of their home town - Tullamore Dew whiskey.You can see the video on Bluegrass Today and also on their Facebook . We may yet hear US artists trying their best to sing bluegrass in Offaly accents.

Labels: Bands, Media, Video