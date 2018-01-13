'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times & Bluegrass', Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 26-28 Jan.
Greg Blake Band (USA) with its astounding lineup, and also featuring two bands from the current crop of outstanding young pickers in these islands.
John says (and the BIB wholeheartedly agrees) 'With such a stellar lineup every bluegrass, old-time, country, and Americana fan should see the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band.' Its members have already individually made bluegrass history in their own right.
'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times, & Bluegrass'
Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Friday 26th-Sunday 28th January 2018
Featuring
HEADLINE CONCERT
With
GREG BLAKE BLUEGRASS BAND (USA)
COMMUNITY HALL BALLYDEHOB
SATURDAY 27th JANUARY Doors 7.00 p.m.
Tickets / booking: tel. 086 837 0518 or 087 792 1771
Also appearing
PROPANE BROTHERS (UK)
HUBERT MURRAY BLUEGRASS BAND (IRL)
Also appearing
PROPANE BROTHERS (UK)
HUBERT MURRAY BLUEGRASS BAND (IRL)
The Greg Blake Bluegrass Band consists of Greg Blake (lead vocals, guitar), John Reischman (mandolin), Mark Schatz (bass), Blaine Sprouse (fiddle), Sally Van Meter (dobro), and Keith Reed (banjo).
The Propane Brothers consist of Reuben Agnew (guitar, vocals), Benjamin Agnew (bass, vocals), Kieran Towers (fiddle), Joe Tozer (mandolin), and John Breese (banjo).
The Hubert Murray Bluegrass Band features Hubert Murray (guitar, vocals), Paddy Kiernan (banjo, vocals), Richie Foley (mandolin), and Niall Hughes (bass, vocals).
Full schedule of shows
Fri. 26th: Levis's Corner House Bar: Propane Brothers 10.00 p.m.
Rosies Bar: Hubert Murray Bluegrass Band, 10.00 p.m.
________________________________________________________________
Sat. 27th: Levis's Corner House Bar: Hubert Murray Bluegrass Band, 10.00 p.m.
Rosie's Bar: Propane Brothers, 10.00 p.m.
________________________________________________________________
Community Hall: Headline concert with the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band (see above for details)
________________________________________________________________
Sun. 28th: Levis's Corner House Bar: Jam session (lunchtime)
________________________________________________________________
Please note that the Saturday night concert will be in the Community Hall at Ballydehob (not in the church, as previously announced). For further enquiries, tel. 086 837 0518 or e-mail.
