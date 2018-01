'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times, & Bluegrass'

Ballydehob, Co. Cork

Friday 26th-Sunday 28th January 2018





Please note

not

Thanks to, who as promised in an earlier BIB post now sends details of theat Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times, & Bluegrass', taking place over the weekend 26-28 Jan., headlined by the Greg Blake Band (USA) with its astounding lineup, and also featuring two bands from the current crop of outstanding young pickers in these islands.John says (and the BIB wholeheartedly agrees) 'With such a stellar lineup every bluegrass, old-time, country, and Americana fan should see the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band.' Its members have already individually made bluegrass history in their own right.that the Saturday night concert will be in theat Ballydehob (in the church, as previously announced). For further enquiries, tel. 086 837 0518 or e-mail

