13 January 2018

'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times & Bluegrass', Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 26-28 Jan.

Thanks to John Nyhan, who as promised in an earlier BIB post now sends details of the special event at Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times, & Bluegrass', taking place over the weekend 26-28 Jan., headlined by the Greg Blake Band (USA) with its astounding lineup, and also featuring two bands from the current crop of outstanding young pickers in these islands.

John says (and the BIB wholeheartedly agrees) 'With such a stellar lineup every bluegrass, old-time, country, and Americana fan should see the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band.' Its members have already individually made bluegrass history in their own right.

'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times, & Bluegrass'
Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Friday 26th-Sunday 28th January 2018

Featuring
HEADLINE CONCERT
With
GREG BLAKE BLUEGRASS BAND (USA)
COMMUNITY HALL BALLYDEHOB
SATURDAY 27th JANUARY Doors 7.00 p.m.

Tickets / booking: tel.  086 837 0518 or 087 792 1771

Also appearing

PROPANE BROTHERS (UK)
HUBERT MURRAY BLUEGRASS BAND (IRL)

The Greg Blake Bluegrass Band consists of Greg Blake (lead vocals, guitar), John Reischman (mandolin), Mark Schatz (bass), Blaine Sprouse (fiddle), Sally Van Meter (dobro), and Keith Reed (banjo).
The Propane Brothers consist of Reuben Agnew (guitar, vocals), Benjamin Agnew (bass, vocals), Kieran Towers (fiddle), Joe Tozer (mandolin), and John Breese (banjo). 
The Hubert Murray Bluegrass Band features Hubert Murray (guitar, vocals), Paddy Kiernan (banjo, vocals), Richie Foley (mandolin), and Niall Hughes (bass, vocals).

Full schedule of shows

Fri. 26th: Levis's Corner House Bar: Propane Brothers 10.00 p.m.
Rosies Bar: Hubert Murray Bluegrass Band, 10.00 p.m.
________________________________________________________________

Sat. 27th: Levis's Corner House Bar: Hubert Murray Bluegrass Band, 10.00 p.m.
Rosie's Bar: Propane Brothers, 10.00 p.m.
________________________________________________________________

Community Hall: Headline concert with the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band (see above for details)
________________________________________________________________

Sun. 28th: Levis's Corner House Bar: Jam session (lunchtime)
________________________________________________________________

Please note that the Saturday night concert will be in the Community Hall at Ballydehob (not in the church, as previously announced). For further enquiries, tel. 086 837 0518 or e-mail.

