Hayseed Dixie (USA) in Ireland, 27-31 Jan. 2018
The BIB editor regrets that his being off duty on family business (momentous for him and perhaps a dozen other people) coincides with a brief tour in Ireland by Hayseed Dixie, fathers of 'Rockgrass'. The tour began on Saturday night in Galway, and ends on Wednesday in Belfast.
Tomorrow night (Tuesday) they will be playing in Dublin: at Whelan's, Wexford St., Dublin 2. We hope someone can convey to the band that the weekly Dublin bluegrass jam at Sin E on Ormond Quay will still be going when they come off stage, and that they, and any unexpended energy, will be welcome there...
Their full tour dates in Ireland are shown below; afterwards, from 1 February to 8 March they are playing fifteen dates in Britain and thirteen on the Continent.
Sat. 27th: Roisin Dubh, Galway city
Sun. 28th: Dolan’s, Limerick city
Mon. 29th: Cyprus Avenue, Caroline St., Cork city
Tues. 30th: Whelan’s, Wexford St., Dublin 2
Wed. 31st: Empire Music Hall, Belfast
