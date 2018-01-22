Getting together - the old-time way
Bluegrass Today announced on Friday that the first Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together will be held on 15-18 March in the small town of Floyd, VA.
As it happens, this will be exactly a month after the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering is held (16-18 February) in the Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. Floyd, VA, is a town with a long association with traditional American music. The BIB hopes Lisdoonvarna will come to have just as strong an association. If you haven't done so already, register now, book accommodation, and keep up with the latest developments of the Gathering on its Facebook page.
Labels: Conventions, Old-time
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home