02 January 2018

Gainsborough and Lisdoonvarna next month

The FOAOTMAD news blog announced yesterday that tickets for this year's Gainsborough old-time festival in England (9-11 Feb.) are now open for sale to non-members of FOAOTMAD. Weekend tickets are £50 for members, £70 for non-members, and day tickets are also available. Links for buying tickets are here.

The Gainsborough festival takes place a week before the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian* Music Gathering (16-18 Feb.), which will be held in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. Registration for the weekend costs €10 if booked before 15 Jan., and €15 after that date.

*'Appalachian' should not be narrowly interpreted: see the BIB for 10 Dec..

