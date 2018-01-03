For fiddlers in particular
Bluegrass Today announces that Patrick McAvinue (left; photo by Jonathan Timmes Photography) has made a new year resolution to post a new fiddle tune video every day on his Facebook. The first, shown on Bluegrass Today, is 'Minnie put the kettle on', accompanied by the dancing of Mark Schatz, who will be touring in Ireland later this month and into February as bassist with the Greg Blake Band.
Patrick himself visited Ireland some years back as a teenage fiddler with Tom Mindte's Patuxent Partners; was subsequently fiddler with Audie Blaylock & Redline, who (alas) have not played here yet; and is now fiddler with Dailey & Vincent, headliners at the Omagh bluegrass festival in 2011. He is also a member of the Baltimore-based roots fusion group Charm City Junction.
Labels: Fiddle, Media, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home