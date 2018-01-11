Ferguson and Henry tour, July 2018 - more dates
Colin (left) and Gary on an earlier tour
Thanks to singer/songwriter Gary Ferguson (USA) for an update on his tour in Ireland this coming July with Belfast dobro maestro Colin Henry. This will be Gary's twelfth tour of Ireland, and Colin has been his musical partner on five previous tours. They will also have Colin's son James on 5-string banjo. More information, including photos and ample bio details, are here. Dates confirmed for the forthcoming tour are:
Thurs. 5th July: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast
Fri. 6th: Moy River B&B house concert, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo
Sat. 7th: TBD
Sun. 8th: Tech Amergin Arts Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry
Mon. 9th: TBD
Tues. 10th: TBD
Wed. 11th: Roots Room, Sligo
Thurs. 12th: Sessions in the House, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry
Fri. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Sat. 14th: 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, Athy, Co. Kildare
Three dates remain open at present, so Gary and Colin are looking for further gigs to fill out the schedule. For bookings and more information, contact Gary by e-mail.
