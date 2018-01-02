Coming soon: high scorers in bluegrass top 30 for 2017
Bluegrass Today list of the top thirty bluegrass songs of the past year, based on the weekly BT radio airplay charts. Out of the thirty songs, three were recorded by Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (above: Chris Jones, guitar, lead vocals; Mark Stoffel, mandolin; Gina Clowes, banjo; Jon Weisberger, bass), who will be touring Ireland from 28 February till 10 March 2018.
Moreover, two of those three were written by Chris Jones and Jon Weisberger, and Weisberger was a co-writer on the third - backing up the BIB's comment on 3 Nov. that 'their command of traditional and contemporary bluegrass is underlined by the reputation they've earned for very strong original material.'
Also prominent among writers of songs on the 2017 top thirty list are the names of Milan Miller, who was last in Ireland in Oct. 2015, and Thomm Jutz, originally from Bühl in Germany, site of the annual International Bühl Bluegrass Festival.
