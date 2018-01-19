Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA) at the Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire, 8 Mar. 2018
Thanks to Nigel Martyn and his Old Flattop agency in Belfast for organising the forthcoming tour in this island by Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA) - and for this poster image for the band's appearance at the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. This show starts at 8.00 p.m. on Thursday 8 March. Tickets (€20/18) can be booked by 'phone (01-231-2929) or online at no extra charge.
The Pavilion was the scene of a triumphant show by the Special Consensus a year ago; as it happens, Chris Jones was guitarist/singer for the Special C. for a spell before becoming leader of his own band. More about the band appeared on the BIB on 3 Nov. 2017, 14 Dec. 2017, and 2 Jan. 2018. The complete tour, as shown on the band's online tour schedule, reads as follows:
Wed. 28th Feb.: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Thurs. 1st Mar.: Matt Molloy's, Westport, Co. Mayo
Fri. 2nd: Market Place Theatre, Armagh city
Sat. 3rd: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sun. 4th: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork
Mon. 5th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Tues. 6th: Sixmilebridge Folk Club, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare
Wed. 7th: Clayton Hotel, Belfast (part of Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival)
Thurs. 8th: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin
Fri. 9th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Sat. 10th: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Festivals, Songwriting, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home