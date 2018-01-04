BU, Jan. 2018
The January 2018 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine is now out; it's the annual festival guide issue, so the articles are primarily on individual festivals, and ten pages are devoted to listing events throughout the USA and beyond.
The list depends on information sent in by festival organisers (see the BIB for 31 Oct.), so inevitably many events that will be held are not shown; but it's still good to see that outside North America, Ireland comes equal first with Australia, with three events listed: the 12th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (8-10 June), the 24th Dunmore East International Bluegrass Festival (23-6 Aug.), and the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival (19-21 Oct.).
The full text of Tom Netherland's article on the Bristol (TN) Rhythm & Roots Reunion (headlined last year by the Earls of Leicester) can be read on the BU website. The largest article, however, is Derek Halsey's on the Appalachian String Band Festival ('Clifftop', one of the most important annual events in old-time music), subtitled 'Appreciating the deep roots of bluegrass'. And the 'Highlight' review in BU's review section is of The Stuart Brothers, a DVD by Trevor and Travis Stuart, produced by the Old Time Tiki Parlour (which also has a great YouTube channel).
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home