Brookfield Knights artists touring in 2018
Brookfield Knights. In their latest e-newsletter, the agency lists those who will be touring these islands in June-August 2018 and for whom some dates are still open in their schedules. The list includes TAARKA, Markus K, Hillfolk Noir, the Hot Seats, Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (already booked as headliners of this year's Dunmore East festival), and 3Hattrio.
Also touring later in the year (from late September to the beginning of December) are Alice Bowe, Connla, Nathan Bell, the Way Down Wanderers, and Cam Penner & Jon Wood. Some of these are of more direct interest to the bluegrass or old-time fan than others might be. More details are on the e-newsletter, where links lead to the artists' websites and to video and audio examples of their work. Contact Brookfield Knights by e-mail if you are interested in booking them.
