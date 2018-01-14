Bill Whelan on video
Bill Whelan (left), doyen of clawhammer banjo in this island, has his own YouTube channel. So far, it's modestly limited to five items, four of which Bill uploaded seven years ago. Even so, these include two fine videos of 1995 TV performances (RTE and UTV) by the Slightly Bewildered String Band (Bill, Sandi Miller, Mick Kinsella, Damian Gallagher); one of the Rough Deal String Band (Bill, Ben Keogh, Tim Rogers) at the 2003 Omagh festival; one filmed for TG4 at the Cobblestone in Dublin with Bill, Ben, Liam Kennedy, and Dermy Diamond; and one with Bill's exemplary solo playing on 'Pretty Polly'.
By the magic of algorithms, any of these videos will link to others of Bill and the varied ensembles in which he has played - not as much as there should be on video of Bill's playing, but enough to be grateful for.
Labels: Bands, Banjo, Media, Old-time, On the edge, Sessions
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home