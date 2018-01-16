A video taste of Greg Blake
A highlight for BIB readers at the 19th Shannonside Winter Music Festival this weekend in Bunratty and Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, will be the performances by the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band (see the programme schedule for details). Many will remember the dynamic shows by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), with Blake as lead singer and guitarist, in their tour two years ago, including the 17th Shannonside festival.
Thanks to award-winning US fiddler and music educator Annie Savage and her Savage Hearts band for a video that serves both as a reminder of the Scroggins/Colorado tour and an indication of the kind of power we can expect from the coming Greg Blake Band tour. The Savage Hearts' latest e-newsletter includes the video, showing a Colorado performance with Annie Savage playing fiddle and Greg Blake singing lead and playing ferocious guitar breaks on the classic 'Free born man'. Watch it on YouTube.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home