A foretaste of coming visitors
a year ago Jan Michielsen - guitarist with 4 Wheel Drive (NL/D/BE) and mandolinist with Blue Maxx (BE) - contributed to the BIB an introduction to The Po' Ramblin' Boys (above) from east Tennessee, a band of young musicians who play with all the drive, punch, and spirit of the founding generation of bluegrass, and who had then made two extensive tours in Europe.
We have since learned that a tour for them in Ireland this year is being arranged; and as a foretaste of what to expect from the Po' Ramblin' Boys, a thirty-minute set by them at the Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival, filmed for the TV programme 'Grassland Jam', can be seen on Bluegrass Today. Highly recommended for lovers of hard-core traditional bluegrass, it includes original material in the same vein.
